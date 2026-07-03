Ram Temple donation row: Phase 2 probe begins, why are bulldozers in news? Trust members under radar for…

Ram Temple Donation Row: The Uttar Pradesh government has extended the SIT’s deadline, following which the three-member team launched its second phase of the probe in the case. Check the latest updates regarding the case here.

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Ram Temple donation row: Phase 2 probe begins, why are bulldozers in news? Trust members under radar for… | Image: ANI

Ram Temple Donation Row: In the latest development in the Ram Temple donations embezzlement case, the Uttar Pradesh government has extended the deadline for the Special Investigative Team (SIT), which is investigating the alleged irregularities and ‘theft’ in the donations received by people at Ayodhya’s Ram Temple. Following the directions, the three-member team has begun the second phase of the investigation.

SIT Questioned Ram Temple Trust Members

As per a report by The Times of India, the SIT has started questioning Temple Trust members. The first round lasted for hours. They questioned members about the functioning of the administration, land transactions and staff appointments.

In Phase 2 of the probe, investigators are now focusing beyond the irregularities found in the donation and expanding their circle of investigation, taking the administration and staff appointed by the trust into their radar.

According to the report, the SIT first questioned trust member Anil Mishra and later interrogated Gopal Rao inside the Ram Janmabhoomi complex. Both members resigned from their positions after the arrest of eight people.

These arrested individuals were employed by the Trust to manage temple donations.

Probe Focuses On Trust’s Administrative Operations

The report, citing sources, stated that the investigators, selected to probe the temple donation case, focused on trust’s administrative functioning, which includes employees’ appointments, contractual staff, allocation duties, supervision jobs, reporting structure, departments functioning within the temple administration.