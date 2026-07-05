Ram Temple donation row: Trust to hold crucial meet on Monday; What’s on the agenda?

Ram Temple donation row: Govind Dev Giri, treasurer of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said ahead of the meeting that he is not involved in daily donation handling and distanced himself from the controversy.

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Ayodhya Ram Temple trusts are set to hold a crucial meet on July 6. File image/PTI

Ram Temple donation row: Facing flak over donation theft allegations, the Ram temple trust will hold its first meeting on Monday since the row erupted to decide on the resignations of its general secretary Champat Rai and member Anil Mishra and may be briefed on the interim findings of the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Ahead of the meeting, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust treasurer Govind Dev Giri distanced himself from the controversy, saying he had no role in the daily donation process. He said that all audit reports were “safe” and any authorised person can look into them.

“The extent of the unfortunate theft, when and how it occurred, is part of the investigation. The probe should be impartial. The court will do its job. We have faith in the SIT and the police. No culprit should be spared. Everyone should have full faith in the investigation and the judiciary. We are all with the truth,” Giri said in a statement.

According to sources, statements from Champat Rai, Anil Mishra, and special invitee Gopal Rao have been recorded by both the SIT, formed by the Uttar Pradesh government, and the police, which are probing the donation theft allegations. However, no FIR has been filed against any of the Trust functionaries.

What is the agenda for trust meeting?

The meeting of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will be held at Mani Ram Chhawni, the monastery of Trust president Nritya Gopal Das, on Monday. Treasurer Giri has asked all regular and ex officio members to attend the deliberations. According to Trust sources, it is likely to discuss the resignations of Champat Rai and Anil Mishra, both of whom stepped down after being linked to the donation theft row.

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If their resignations are accepted, the meeting is also likely to consider plans for a new administrative structure for the Trust’s operations. The role of special invitee Gopal Rao is also expected to be discussed, the sources said.

Additionally, the meeting is likely to include a briefing on the interim findings of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged embezzlement case, and will likely address the future management framework for the Ram temple.

Sources in Ayodhya said that an unaudited income and expenditure statement, balance sheet, and other financial details for the 2025-26 fiscal year will be presented for approval. They said the possibility of 89-year-old Trust president Nritya Gopal Das attending the meeting is high following his discharge from the hospital.

Senior trustee K Parasaran, who cannot travel due to age-related health issues, may participate in the meeting via video conference. Furthermore, discussions regarding the appointment of a chief executive officer to oversee the management of the Ram temple are expected to take place during the meeting.

Opposition questions PM’s silence

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged that the BJP has a three-pronged strategy – “‘vote chori, seat chori, chanda chori”.

“Donations running into thousands of crores have been siphoned off. Of course, there should be an inquiry by a sitting Supreme Court judge; of course, the toughest action should be taken against all the accused, but the silence of the prime minister and the home minister is shocking,” he said.

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Ramesh asserted that the prime minister and the home minister must break their silence on the issue.

“You have seen how much looting is taking place in the name of God. What happened in Ayodhya? Did the poor do it? Did Dalits do it? Did farmers do it? No. It was people associated with the RSS and the BJP who did it,” Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, alleged.