Ram Temple donation theft case: How cash counting, CCTV and records became key clues — Explained

Ram Temple donation theft case: The SIT has completed its preliminary investigation and is expected to submit its report to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

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Ram Temple donation theft case: How cash counting, CCTV and records became key clues — Explained | Iamge: X

Ram Temple Donation Theft Case: In the latest development in the Ram Temple donation theft case, Special Investigation Team successfully completed its preliminary investigation and is expected to present its report to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The three-member SIT, which is investigating the case, has found serious procedural lapses at multiple levels, according to sources familiar with the investigation.

SIT Flags Gaps In Donation Management

As per a report by India Today, the SIT has found serious deficiencies in cash-handling practices, employee verification processes, CCTVs, and the process used to transport donations from temple premises to trust office and to banks.

The findings highlighted potential vulnerabilities in management and monitoring of donations system.

How Temple Donations Were Managed Under Scanner

The India Today report stated that the SIT, formed by the Uttar Pradesh government on June 13, found that the State Bank of India (SBI) was responsible for sorting, stacking and counting the currency notes donated by devotees at the Ram Temple.

The report further stated that the SIT found the State Bank of India (SBI) was responsible for sorting, stacking and counting the currency notes which is donated by devotees who visit the Ram Temple.

Notably, the Uttar Pradesh government formed an SIT team after finding out major