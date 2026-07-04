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  • Ram Temple donation row big update: Gold, silver ornaments melted into biscuits to erase evidence? SIT finds new angle

Ram Temple donation row big update: Gold, silver ornaments melted into biscuits to erase evidence? SIT finds new angle

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is examining whether gold and silver ornaments were melted and converted into gold biscuits to erase their identity.

Written by: Joy Pillai Edited by: Joy Pillai
Updated: July 4, 2026, 3:13 PM IST
ram temple donation row (1)
Ram Temple donation row big update: Gold, silver ornaments melted into biscuits to erase evidence? SIT finds new angle | Images: AI

Ram Temple Donation Row Big Update: In the latest development in the Ram Temple embezzlement case, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has begun examining whether gold and silver ornaments that were stolen from the holy temple were melted and converted into biscuits to erase their traces and identity, India Today reported, citing sources.

SIT Suspects Jewellery Was Melted To Erase Evidence

The investigators suspected that the accused persons may have melted the stolen gold and silver ornaments so that they can not be traced. SIT got suspicious after several search operations failed to recover the missing ornaments which were stolen from the temple.

Read more: Ram Temple donation row: Phase 2 probe begins, why are bulldozers in news? Trust members under radar for…

The SIT team visited the Ram Temple and questioned the temple in-charge KD Babu regarding the inventory, maintenance of gold, silver ornaments and other valuables received from devotees.

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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