Ram Temple donation row big update: Gold, silver ornaments melted into biscuits to erase evidence? SIT finds new angle

Ram Temple Donation Row Big Update: In the latest development in the Ram Temple embezzlement case, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has begun examining whether gold and silver ornaments that were stolen from the holy temple were melted and converted into biscuits to erase their traces and identity, India Today reported, citing sources.
The investigators suspected that the accused persons may have melted the stolen gold and silver ornaments so that they can not be traced. SIT got suspicious after several search operations failed to recover the missing ornaments which were stolen from the temple.
The SIT team visited the Ram Temple and questioned the temple in-charge KD Babu regarding the inventory, maintenance of gold, silver ornaments and other valuables received from devotees.
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