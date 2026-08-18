Ram Temple ex-top official Champat Rai gets clean chit by SIT in donation theft case

The three-member SIT was formed by the Uttar Pradesh government on June 13 after the Trust requested an investigation. The team was headed by Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant.

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Ram Temple ex-top official Champat Rai gets clean chit by SIT in donation theft case (photo credit, IANS)

Former Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai has been cleared by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the alleged theft of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Former Trust member Anil Mishra has also been cleared of the allegations. Both Rai and Mishra had stepped down from their posts on June 27, while the investigation into the alleged misuse and theft of temple donations was underway.

The Uttar Pradesh Home Department handed over the SIT’s final report in the case to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Monday. The Trust will now decide on the next steps based on the findings.

As part of the investigation, the SIT questioned both Rai and Mishra about how donations were collected and managed at the temple.

According to sources cited by NDTV, Rai told investigators that he had no involvement in the alleged theft. He reportedly said that the arrests in the case were made following his complaint.

Rai also told the investigators that ensuring proper handling of donations was part of his responsibility. He said he took action as soon as he learned about the alleged irregularities.

The three-member SIT was formed by the Uttar Pradesh government on June 13 after the Trust requested an investigation. The team was headed by Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant. The probe was launched before the Supreme Court stepped in on the matter.