New Delhi: The Ram temple which will be built in Ayodhya will be 161-feet tall, the temple's chief architect informed news agency ANI. There has been an increase in the height of the structure in comparison to the previous design which was prepared in 1988, in which the height of the temple was 141-feet.

"The earlier design was prepared in 1988. Over 30 years have passed… the footfall is likely to increase. People are also very enthusiastic about visiting the temple. So we thought its size should be increased. As per the revised design, the height of the temple has been increased from 141-feet to 161-feet," Nikhil Sompura, the chief architect of the temple, told ANI.

Further, the previous design has been retained, except the addition of the two 'mandaps' in the revised plan. The construction of the temple is expected to take 3.5 years.

It must be noted that a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra trust had yesterday confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the ground-breaking ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5. Talking to reporters here, Swami Govind Devgiri Maharaj had added that all chief ministers must be invited for the ceremony.

“The PM has agreed to come to Ayodhya on August 5 for the ‘bhoomi pujan’ of Ram temple. He will be there for one- and-a-half hours. He will first pay a visit to Hanuman Gadhi, then take darshan of Ram Lalla before taking part in the ‘bhoomi poojan’ceremony,” Swami Govind Devgiri Maharaj, also known as Kishorji Vyas, said.

“Earlier, they had decided that the PM will do the ‘bhoomi pujan’ online. But I insisted that he (PM) should come there in person and perform the ceremony. And Modiji accepted it,” he had said.