New Delhi: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will visit Ayodhya on August 5 for the 'bhoomi poojan' ceremony of Ram temple, said Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, however, the official invite is yet to be extended to the party president. Speaking to a news channel about Ram Mandir ground breaking ceremony, he asserted that Sena has cleared the path for the 'Mandir' as it was 'Uddhav Thackeray who raised the issue.

Raut said that he (Thackeray) had visited the temple city twice, even before taking oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. "It was due to the blessings of Lord Ram and the seers of Ayodhya that Uddhav became the CM", News 18 quoted the Rajya Sabha MP as saying.

When asked about PM Modi attending the 'bhoom pujan' ceremony on August 5, the Sena MP said that it gives a message of Hindutva as the ground breaking ceremony will be done by PM Modi. "It is a matter of immense joy for us as we had always wanted the Prime Minister to do the ground breaking ceremony".

On Comments of Sharad Pawar, Raut said that there is nothing wrong with what he has said. Earlier on Sunday, NCP chief Sharad Pawar had stated that some people think building a temple will help eradicating the COVID-19 pandemic.

Raut also dismissed rumours of differences with the alliance partners Congress and NCP, on the issue, asking where is the question of rift? He said,”This is our known stand. There is nothing new about it.”

Meanwhile, Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth KshetraTrust president Nritya Gopal Das had said the “bhoomi pujan” will be performed with the placing of a 40-kg silver brick at the sanctum sanctorum. Three-day-long Vedic rituals, beginning August 3, will precede the main ceremony.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aadityanath will also join the “bhoomi pujan” ceremony.