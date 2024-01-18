Top Recommended Stories

Ram Temple Inauguration: Half-Day DECLARED In All Central Govt Offices On Jan 22

All central govt offices to be closed for half day on Jan 22 in view of 'Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha' in Ayodhya, Union Minister Jitendra Singh informed.

Updated: January 18, 2024 3:10 PM IST

By Analiza Pathak | Edited by Analiza Pathak

New Delhi: All central govt offices to be closed for half day on Jan 22 in view of ‘Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha’ in Ayodhya, Union Minister Jitendra Singh informed on Thursday.

