Ram Temple Inauguration: Half-Day DECLARED In All Central Govt Offices On Jan 22

All central govt offices to be closed for half day on Jan 22 in view of ‘Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha’ in Ayodhya, Union Minister Jitendra Singh informed.

New Delhi: All central govt offices to be closed for half day on Jan 22 in view of ‘Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha’ in Ayodhya, Union Minister Jitendra Singh informed on Thursday.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.