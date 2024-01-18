By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Ram Temple Inauguration: Half-Day DECLARED In All Central Govt Offices On Jan 22
All central govt offices to be closed for half day on Jan 22 in view of ‘Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha’ in Ayodhya, Union Minister Jitendra Singh informed.
New Delhi: All central govt offices to be closed for half day on Jan 22 in view of ‘Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha’ in Ayodhya, Union Minister Jitendra Singh informed on Thursday.
