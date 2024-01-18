Ram Temple Inauguration: Half-Day Holiday DECLARED In All Central Govt Offices On Jan 22

All central govt offices to be closed for half day on Jan 22 in view of ‘Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha’ in Ayodhya, Union Minister Jitendra Singh informed.

Ram Temple Inauguration: Half-Day DECLARED In All Central Govt Offices On Jan 22

New Delhi: All central govt offices to be closed for half day on January 22 in view of ‘Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha’ in Ayodhya, the Central Government informed on Thursday. According to the notification, the decision on half-day closure of the office has been taken in view of the overwhelming sentiments of the employees and requests from them.

“The Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya will be celebrated on 22nd January 2024 across India. To enable employees to participate in the celebrations, it has been decided that all central government offices, central institutions and central industrial establishments throughout India will be closed for half day till 1430 hours on 22nd January 2024,” it said in the order issued to all central government ministries/ departments.

Due to the overwhelming sentiment of the employees and requests from them, Central Government announces half day closing till 2:30 pm on 22nd January 2024, at all Central Government offices, Central institutions and Central industrial establishments throughout India on the… pic.twitter.com/9xTPwSx3Ga — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2024

The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of the new idol of Ram Lalla at the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple is scheduled for Monday. The ceremony is set to be performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi released commemorative postage stamps on the Ram temple in Ayodhya and a book of stamps issued on Lord Ram around the world, and said they offer a snapshot of him, Sita and the epic Ramayana. The stamps are not merely a piece of paper or artwork but they are a miniature form of epics and great ideas, he said in a video message.

The six stamps released by him are on the Ram temple, Lord Ganesh, Lord Hanuman, Jatayu, Kevatraj and Ma Shabri, officials said.

In the book, a gold leaf of sun rays and ‘chaupai’ lend a majestic icon to this miniature sheet, officials noted, adding that the five physical elements, sky, air, fire, earth and water, are reflected through various design elements and establish their perfect harmony which is essential for all manifestations.

