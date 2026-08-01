Ram Temple major changes after donation theft: Trust starts videography, 360-degree cameras, 8-member monitoring team – All you need to know

Ram Temple Donation Case: Amid an inquiry into stolen donations, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust launched new surveillance measures to boost transparency.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/ram-temple-major-changes-after-donation-theft-trust-starts-videography-360-degree-cameras-8-member-monitoring-team-all-you-need-to-know-8489950/ Copy

Ram Temple major changes after donation theft: Trust starts videography, 360-degree cameras, 8-member monitoring team - All you need to know | Image: AI

Ram Temple Donation Case: Amid the ongoing investigation into the Ram Temple donation embezzlement case, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has set up a new surveillance system to make the donation process more transparent and accountable. From July 25 every stage of donation handling is being recorded through high-resolution cameras, Hindustan Times reported, citing a senior official of the Trust. The entire process of donation handling from collection boxes to counting room is being videographed. Additionally, the trust has also constituted an eight-member monitoring team to oversee the process.

Anti-Theft Reform

The official told HT that the Trust has set up 360-degree cameras and SLR cameras to record each step of donation. Following the recent donation thefts, the Trust is ensuring that a visual record is being maintained of the entire process of the donation – from the boxes being moved till the money is counted.

The prime objective of the reforms is to bring in transparency, credibility and accountability of the donation process.

Here’s How The New Process Works

To manage the process, the Trust hired two videographers. Each exercise is conducted in the presence of two bank officials, one or two representatives and two security personnel.

When the donation box arrived at the counting room, SBI officials seal it following the counting process.

It is worth noting that the strict measured comes weeks after donation theft at the Ram Temple surfaced, triggering a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe.

SIT nabbed several people in the case and the investigation is underway.

The additional surveillance, videography and multi-agency presence is aimed at removing any scope for theft and manipulation, reinforcing public trust.

UP Forms New SIT With IGP-Led Team, SC Seeks Status Report In Two Weeks

On July 27, the UP informed the Supreme Court that it has constituted a fresh Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kiran S. The SIT will continue investigating the alleged embezzlement of donations case. The SIT also comprises a Deputy Inspector General (DIG), a Superintendent of Police (SP), and an Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Solicitor General of India (SGI) Tushar Mehta informed the Court.

Taking note of the State’s submission, the Supreme Court directed the SIT to submit a status report within two weeks.

Investigation is underway.

(with ANI inputs)