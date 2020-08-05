New Delhi: A day after Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said Ram Temple should become the symbol of national unity, on the eve of the Bhoomi puja ceremony today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sought the blessings of Ram and invoked his power for the progress of India. “I congratulate the entire country on the occasion of the bhoomi pujan of Ram temple. His blessings may always be with us. His blessings may rid our country of hunger, poverty and illiteracy. With his blessings, India may become the strongest country in the world. India may show the way to the rest of the world in the coming days,” the AAP leader wrote, concluding with Jai Shri Ram, Jai Bajrangbali. It may be noted, the Delhi CM became the centre of a controversy ahead of the Delhi election this year, after he said he was a devotee of Lord Hanuman and recited Hanuman Chalisa on a live television show. Also Read - Ayodhya Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan: Law Minister Tweets This Image of Original Constitution With Sketch of Ram, Sita & Laxman | Check Here

Hindu Muslim Sikh Isaai

Aapas mein hain Bhai Bhai!

Mera Bharat Mahaan,

Mahaan Hamara Hindustan. Our country has always upheld the age-old legacy of unity in diversity, and we must preserve this to our last breath! (1/2) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 5, 2020

As congratulatory messages are pouring in from all across the country, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s tweet strikes a different chord as she writes, “Hindu Muslim Sikh Isaai Aapas mein hain Bhai Bhai! Mera Bharat Mahaan, Mahaan Hamara Hindustan. Our country has always upheld the age-old legacy of unity in diversity, and we must preserve this to our last breath!”