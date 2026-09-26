Ram Temple offering theft: Champat Rai and Anil Mishra given clean chit by police, made government witnesses

Police have filed a charge sheet in the Ram Temple donation theft case, prosecuting eight individuals while clearing key temple officials. According to the document, the thefts took place on June 3 and 4.

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Ram Temple offering theft: Champat Rai and Anil Mishra given clean chit by police, made government witnesses (File)

The police have filed a charge sheet in the Ayodhya Ram Temple offering theft case in Uttar Pradesh. The charge sheet reveals several important facts regarding this case. The police have given a clean chit to Champat Rai, former general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, Anil Mishra, and Gopal Rao, who have been named as witnesses in the case.

The charge sheet details how the theft of the offering money was detected. It details the entire sequence of events, from the theft to the police action. According to the police chargesheet, Avinash Shukla, Karunesh Pandey, Anukalp Mishra, and Luv Kush Mishra were first caught stealing on June 3. That day, counterman Madan Gopal Nigam spotted them hiding bundles of notes.

Another theft occurred the next day, June 4. Avinash Shukla was spotted stealing by census worker Sant Prasad Verma. Following a complaint from Madan Gopal Nigam and Sant Prasad Verma, checking was initiated at the gate. During the inspection, Avinash Shukla hid the stolen ₹225,000 in the bathroom. This amount was recovered during the search.

Champat Rai received the information on June 4. According to the police chargesheet, Champat Rai, who was traveling to Ayodhya by train from Delhi on the night of June 4, was informed of the theft. He was also sent videos related to the theft. After arriving in Ayodhya on June 5, Champat Rai held a meeting with Anil Mishra and Gopal Rao at their residence in Karsevakpuram. During this meeting, several CCTV footage related to the offering theft was shown on a laptop.

The police chargesheet states that Champat Rai had seen the CCTV footage. Despite this, he issued a statement on June 7. The chargesheet also mentions Champat Rai’s statement from June 7. In it, he stated that the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra undergoes periodic internal audits, involving representatives from the Trust and the State Bank of India. He stated that the audit process takes several days and was still ongoing at that time. According to his statement, nothing significant had been discovered at that time.

According to the chargesheet, the theft was first detected on June 3. Champat Rai became aware of it on June 4. He was also shown CCTV footage of the theft on June 5. Following this, on June 13, the Uttar Pradesh government formed a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The SIT submitted its preliminary report on June 23. Subsequently, an FIR was filed at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra on June 25, 2026. This FIR was filed by Krishna Mohan. Champat Rai and Anil Mishra have not been named as accused in the police charge sheet. Both have been named as witnesses in the case.A total of 133 witnesses have been named in the chargesheet.

Charge sheet lists a total of 133 witnesses

The police have named Krishna Mohan, the person who filed the FIR, as their first witness in the investigation. The police charge sheet lists a total of 133 witnesses. These include Champat Rai, Anil Mishra, and Gopal Rao, along with the Kotwali police station inspector, the Ram Janmabhoomi police station inspector, and the Chief Commissioner of Ayodhya, along with 27 other police officers.

During the investigation, CCTV footage showed Avinash Shukla stealing the most. He was found stealing offerings 85 times and assisting in theft four times. Karunesh Pandey himself committed theft twice and assisted in theft 68 times. Meanwhile, Manish Yadav, nephew of Ramshankar Yadav alias Tinnu Yadav, committed theft 16 times and assisted in theft 19 times between April 15, 2026, and June 3, 2026. This means that in approximately 50 days of employment, he was involved in theft or assisting in theft 35 times.

Luv Kush Mishra committed theft once and assisted in theft 52 times. Anukalp Mishra was found to have assisted in theft 56 times. Ramashankar Mishra committed theft once.

Retired bank employee also involved in the case

According to the charge sheet, retired bank employee Subhash Srivastava was also involved in the offering theft. He assisted Avinash Shukla in the thefts on May 25th and 30th. At Subhash Srivastava’s behest, security guards did not check the offering thefts while they were coming and going. The accused, lured by the prospect of stealing more money, had enlisted Subhash Srivastava’s help.

After Manish Yadav was hired in April 2026, the accused began stealing large sums of money together. Subhash Srivastava retired on January 7, 2022. He was responsible for depositing donations from the donation box into the bank.

According to the police, a total of ₹79,85,493 has been recovered from the seven arrested accused. A total of ₹98,30,000 has been confirmed deposited in the bank accounts of all eight accused in the case.

Champat Rai, Anil Mishra, and Gopal Rao have not been named as accused in the police charge sheet. All three have been named as witnesses in the case. The investigation has been completed by filing a charge sheet against the eight arrested accused.