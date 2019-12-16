New Delhi: On a day when 15 constituencies are going to polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday addressed an election rally in Jharkhand and said the Ram temple will be built in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya within four months.

“For a hundred years, people across the world have demanded a temple at the site where Lord Ram was born. The Supreme Court’s decision has now come and in four months a sky-high temple will be built in Ayodhya,” Shah was quoted as saying by ANI.

The statement from the Union Home Minister comes after the Supreme Court last month announced its verdict that the Ram temple will be built in 67 acres of land, where the Babri Masjid once stood. The apex court gave an alternative five acres of land for the construction of a mosque.

During the rally, taking a dig at the Congress, Shah asked Kapil Sibal why he sought to drag the Ram Janmabhoomi case in the Supreme Court.

“Congress leader and advocate Kapil Sibal sahab said, ‘abhi mat chalaye case, baad mein chalaye. Keon bhai, aap ke pet mein kyon dard hai’ (take up the case latter, why do you have a stomach ache following the case),” Shah said in the rally.

The Home Minister said this while addressing a rally in Jharkhand’s Pakur district. On Monday the state is undergoing polls in 15 constituencies. Over 46.8 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 3 PM. The fifth and the last phase of voting in the state will take place on December 20 and the counting of votes will be held on December 23.