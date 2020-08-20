New Delhi: Only stones will be used for building the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and it will stand for over 1,000 years, said Champat Rai, the general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust, on Wednesday. Also Read - Ram Janmabhoomi Trust Head Tests COVID Positive, PM Modi Shared Stage With Him on August 5

Rai, who is also a senior functionary of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), said the country's best minds from IIT-Chennai and the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) are involved in the construction process of the temple.

While Larsen & Toubro is broadly looking after the construction of temple, IIT-Chennai has been consulted for testing soil strength and CBRI services are being used to make sure the building is earthquake-resistant, he said.

Around 10,000 copper rods are required for building the temple. Since people want to be a part of the construction process, they can do so by donating copper, Rai said.

Using only stones, it will be built in such a manner that decay due to air, sun and water will not happen and temple will last for at least 1,000 years, he added.