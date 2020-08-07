New Delhi: The pillars of Ram Mandir will be as deep as those of the bridges on any river, which will make the structure withstand any natural calamity for a thousand years, Champat Rai, general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, said two days after the foundation stone of the temple was laid in Ayodhya by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a spectacular event on August 5. The structure will be earthquake-resistant. Also Read - International Flights: Karnataka Govt Issues Revised Guidelines For Returnees From Abroad | Check Details

The temple will be strong enough to withstand natural calamities for a thousand years, he added.

Rai said Larson and Turbo, the company tasked with the construction of the temple, has told him that the plan of its foundation will be ready soon as it is in its final phase."We will get the plan passed by the Ayodhya Development Authority after paying the due fee. We don't want any exemption," he said.

Champat Rai said the sculptures found during the digging and levelling of the land will be put on display at the temple.

He also said the trust has so far around Rs 42 crore in its bank account and people are donating from Re 1 to Rs 1 crore.

Praising PM Modi for his visit for the Bhoomi Pujan event, he said, “In this time of crisis and amid criticism, the PM decided to visit Ayodhya and paid due respect to Ram Lalla by offering a ‘saashtang pranaam”.

He said around 15 to 20 thousand seers in India had participated in the temple movement but it was not possible to invite them all. We were able to invite only 90 seers from outside Ayodhya, he said.

