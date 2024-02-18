Home

‘Ram, Vaam And Shyam’: West Bengal CM Mamata Breaks Silence On Sandeshkhali; Attacks BJP, Left And Congress

West Bengal CM Mamata has attacked the BJP, Left and Congress and accused them of being hand in glove.

Sandeshkhali violence: Amid the rising controversy over the complaints of Sandeshkhali violence, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has attacked her opponents left, right and centre. On Sunday, she accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to disrupt peace in Sandeshkhali. She said that the ruling TMC government has taken action against local TMC leaders but on the other hand, no action has been taken against its workers by the BJP leadership. She also pointed out that the BJP, Left and Congress are hand-in-glove in the state against her and called them Ram, Vaam, and Shyam.

“We always take action in case of any wrong. First the ED, then the BJP, and then the media. They are trying to disrupt peace there [Sandeshkhali]. If there are any allegations, we will take action, and whatever was taken forcibly will be returned. I have asked the police to take suo motu cognizance. Our block president has been arrested. In Bhangar, Arabul Islam has also been arrested. But what action has the BJP taken against their leaders? Remember, the BJP is anti-Bengali, anti-women, anti-farmer, and anti-dalit,” CM Mamata was quoted in a report by the Hindustan Times.

“They are using ED and CBI to threaten us. If the Election Commission is working on the BJP’s orders, keep in mind that we have the right to fight and voice our opinion. Earlier, I had to face the torture of the Left and now I have to face the torture of the BJP. Ram-Vaam-Shyam [BJP, Left, Congress] have joined hands. They had joined hands a long time ago. This is the same CPI (M) that used to play with deaths,” she added.

CM Mamata Accuses Centre Of ‘Deactivating’ Aadhaar Cards

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday alleged that the BJP-led central government “deactivated” the Aadhaar cards of people in the state ahead of the Lok Sabha polls to stop them from availing themselves of the benefits of various social welfare schemes.

Speaking at a public distribution programme here in Birbhum district, Banerjee said her government would continue with the state-run welfare programmes irrespective of the beneficiaries not having an Aadhaar card.

“Be careful, they (BJP-led Centre) are deactivating Aadhaar cards. Several Aadhaar cards have been made inactive in many districts of Bengal. They are doing this so that people do not get benefits of schemes like Lakshmi Bhandar’ through bank transfers and free rations before the polls,” she claimed.

“My clear instruction to the chief secretary is to ensure that people are not deprived of the benefits even if they do not have active Aadhaar cards. The people of Bengal need not be worried. I am there for you,” the CM said. She alleged that the Aadhaar cards of 50 people at Jamalpur in Purba Bardhaman district and several others in Birbhum, North and South 24 Parganas, as well as in North Bengal, have been “delinked.”.

(With inputs from agencies)

