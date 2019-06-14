Chennai: Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Ram Vilas Paswan on Friday appealed to SC/ST, OBCs, minorities and other weaker sections to strengthen the NDA, saying the alliance would win the hearts of all sections of people through its work in the next five years.

Paswan also hit out at the opposition for levelling allegations about electronic voting machines being manipulated during the elections.

The union minister was here to review the Food Corporation of India’s performance in the southern region.

“We have complete confidence that in the next five years we would be able to deliver progress to all the sections and win hearts in such a way that every Indian would forget supporting any other alliance in the future but would be solidly behind NDA alone,” he told reporters here.

“The LJP appeals to the SC/ST, OBCs, minorities and other weaker sections to strengthen the hands of the NDA and our Prime Minister,” he added.

Taking potshots at the opposition over EVM tampering allegations, he asked, “LJP wants to ask the Congress and other parties as to why they have suddenly stopped making these reckless allegations?”

“Is it because they have no way of explaining how manipulated EVM would have resulted in opposition victories of the DMK and its allies in Tamil Nadu, YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh and the UDF in Kerala,” Paswan said.