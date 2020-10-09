New Delhi: Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan’s mortal remains will be flown to Patna at around 2 PM on Friday and will be kept at LJP’s office for his supporters so that they can pay their last respects to the LJP leader. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Elections: LJP Turns 'Shelter Home' For Rebels, BJP's Rameshwar Chaurasia Latest to Join
Paswan breathed his last on Thursday evening at Fortis hospital in Delhi where he had been admitted for last several days.
Meanwhile, as a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the national flags were flown at half-mast in Delhi and Capitals of all States and UTs.
“The national flag will be flown at half mast on October 9 in Delhi and capitals of all states and UTs where it is regularly flown, and also on the day of the funeral at the place where the funeral takes place,” a Home Ministry spokesperson had stated yesterday.
A state funeral will also be accorded to the Union minister. The cremation is likely to take place in Patna on October 10, Saturday.
President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were among those who condoled the demise of Union minister and veteran leader Ram Vilas Paswan, saying he had an enviable rapport with the masses and ardently strove for their welfare.
A meeting of the Union Cabinet has been convened on Friday to express condolences over the minister’s demise, officials said.