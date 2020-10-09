New Delhi: Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan’s mortal remains will be flown to Patna at around 2 PM on Friday and will be kept at LJP’s office for his supporters so that they can pay their last respects to the LJP leader. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Elections: LJP Turns 'Shelter Home' For Rebels, BJP's Rameshwar Chaurasia Latest to Join

Paswan breathed his last on Thursday evening at Fortis hospital in Delhi where he had been admitted for last several days. Also Read - 'Have to Bring Back Bihar's Lost Pride,' Says Chirag Paswan on Contesting Against Nitish Kumar Govt

Meanwhile, as a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the national flags were flown at half-mast in Delhi and Capitals of all States and UTs. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Trouble in Cards For Nitish Kumar as LJP Walks Out of Ruling NDA? BJP-JD(U) to Agree on 50-50 Seat Sharing?

“The national flag will be flown at half mast on October 9 in Delhi and capitals of all states and UTs where it is regularly flown, and also on the day of the funeral at the place where the funeral takes place,” a Home Ministry spokesperson had stated yesterday.

A state funeral will also be accorded to the Union minister. The cremation is likely to take place in Patna on October 10, Saturday.