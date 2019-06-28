New Delhi: Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief and Cabinet Minister of Consumer Affairs Ram Vilas Paswan was elected to Rajya Sabha today unopposed from Bihar.

He has been elected through the Rajya Sabha by-poll after the seat fell vacant due the resignation of his cabinet colleague Ravi Shankar Prasad, who got elected to the Lok Sabha from the Patna Sahib seat in the general elections.

Paswan’s election to the Rajya Sabha was the part of the seat-sharing deal among the allies of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) where he chose not to contest the Lok Sabha election on the assurance of a seat in the Upper House.

He has been elected to the Rajya Sabha for the second time. In 2010, he entered the Upper House with the support of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) after he lost his Hajipur Lok Sabha in 2009 general elections.

Today, he was declared elected and the certificate was handed over to him, by Bateshwar Nath Pandey, the Returning Officer and secretary to Bihar Legislative Assembly.

The certificate of election was given to him in presence of a host of senior NDA leaders including Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi.

He resigned from the Rajya Sabha in 2014, two years ahead of the expiry of his term, when he wrested back the Hajipur contesting as an NDA candidate.

The Hajipur seat, which he won a number of times, on a couple of occasions with a record margin, has been retained for his party by his younger brother and state LJP president Pashupati Kumar Paras.

(With PTI Inputs)