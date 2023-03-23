Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • News
  • India
  • Ramadan 2023 Moon Sighting Live: Ramzan Chand Update in India, Fasting To Begin Tomorrow
live

Ramadan 2023 Moon Sighting Live: Ramzan Chand Update in India, Fasting To Begin Tomorrow

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, renowned organisation of Muslim scholars in India, have announced that Ramadan 2023 crescent moon has not been sighted anywhere in India hence, the first day of fasting will be observed from Friday, March 24 this year.

Updated: March 23, 2023 6:42 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Ramadan 2023 Moon Sighting Live: Ramzan Chand Update in India, Fasting To Begin Tomorrow
Ramadan 2023 Moon Sighting Live

Ramadan 2023 Moon Sighting Live: The starting and culmination of Ramzan depends upon the sighting of the crescent moon. Usually, the crescent of Ramadan is first sighted in Saudi Arabia and some parts of India along with some Western countries and then a day later in the rest of India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other countries. Since the crescent moon was not sighted in India, Bangladesh and other South Asian countries on March 22, Ramadan, also known as Ramazan or Ramzan or Ramzaan, will begin for these countries from March 24, Ramadan 1444 AH.

Also Read:

The crescent moon of Ramadan 2023 was sighted in Saudi Arabia, UAE, UK and other Muslim-majority nations on March 22 hence, these countries are gearing up to mark the first fast of Ramadan 2023 tomorrow, March 23 while taraweeh will begin after sunset on March 22.

Here are the Live Updates: 

Live Updates

  • 6:40 PM IST

    The Muslim community maintains a fast, from dawn until dusk. When the day is done, they break their fast in the evening with meals known as iftar, which they share with loved ones or companions.

  • 6:20 PM IST

    Ramadan 2023 Moon Sighting Live: Bangladesh’s Islamic Foundation on Wednesday announced that the Holy month of Ramadan will begin from Friday as the moon was not sighted in the sky across the country on March 22.

  • 6:10 PM IST

    Ramadan 2023 Moon Sighting Live: Ruet-e-Hilal committees in Maharashtra’s Malegaon and Jamner have announced that Ramadan 2023 moon has not been sighted on March 22 hence, fasting to begin from March 24 this year.

  • 5:58 PM IST

    Ramadan 2023 Moon Sighting Live: Notably, Lucknow’s Markazi Chand Committee on March 22 announced that the crescent for Ramadan 2023 has not been sighted on Wednesday evening. Hence, the first fast of Ramzaan this year will be observed on March 24.

  • 5:53 PM IST

    Ramadan 2023 in Andhra Pradesh will begin from March 24 as the moon was not sighted on March 22.

  • 5:45 PM IST

    Ramadan 2023 Moon Sighting Live: Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, renowned organisation of Muslim scholars in India, on Wednesday announced that Ramadan 2023 crescent moon has not been sighted anywhere in India hence, the first day of fasting will be observed from Friday, March 24 this year.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: March 23, 2023 5:40 PM IST

Updated Date: March 23, 2023 6:42 PM IST

More Stories