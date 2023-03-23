Home

Ramadan 2023 Moon Sighting Live: Ramzan Chand Update in India, Fasting To Begin Tomorrow

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, renowned organisation of Muslim scholars in India, have announced that Ramadan 2023 crescent moon has not been sighted anywhere in India hence, the first day of fasting will be observed from Friday, March 24 this year.

Ramadan 2023 Moon Sighting Live: The starting and culmination of Ramzan depends upon the sighting of the crescent moon. Usually, the crescent of Ramadan is first sighted in Saudi Arabia and some parts of India along with some Western countries and then a day later in the rest of India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other countries. Since the crescent moon was not sighted in India, Bangladesh and other South Asian countries on March 22, Ramadan, also known as Ramazan or Ramzan or Ramzaan, will begin for these countries from March 24, Ramadan 1444 AH.

The crescent moon of Ramadan 2023 was sighted in Saudi Arabia, UAE, UK and other Muslim-majority nations on March 22 hence, these countries are gearing up to mark the first fast of Ramadan 2023 tomorrow, March 23 while taraweeh will begin after sunset on March 22.

