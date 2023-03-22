Home

Ramadan 2023 Moon Sighting LIVE: Lucknow, Hyderabad, Delhi and Other Cities Might Sight Crescent

Ramadan 2023 Moon Sighting LIVE: Lucknow, Hyderabad, Delhi and Other Cities Might Sight Crescent

This holy month of Ramadan holds great significance among the believers of Islam because the Holy Quran was revealed in this month.

Ramadan 2023: The auspicious month of Ramadan is likely to begin on March 22 or 23 in India. Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic Lunar Calendar and it is also considered to be the most auspicious time of the year. The holy month of Ramadan holds great significance among the believers of Islam because the Holy Quran was revealed in this month. In other Muslim-dominant countries like Saudi Arabia and Dubai, the month is also likely to begin from 21 or 22 March 2023.

Muslims celebrate the month of Ramadan with tremendous zeal and great enthusiasm. They observe fasts from dawn to dusk, recite Quran, perform prayers and restrain from eating or drinking anything till sunset. Ramadan 2023 will begin on March 22 and end on April 21 and Eid-ul-Fitr would be celebrated on the evening of April 21 or April 22.

