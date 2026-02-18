Ramadan Moon Sighting 2026 India LIVE: When will Ramadan begin in India? Check sehri, iftar timing, Crescent moon sighted in Saudi, first Roza from...

  • Home
Published: February 18, 2026 6:14 AM IST
Ramadan Moon Sighting 2026 LIVE Updates: Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, is considered the holiest month in Islam. During this month, Muslims around the world observe fasting from dawn to sunset as an act of worship, self-discipline, and spiritual growth. Ramadan is considered a blessed month for Muslims.

After the moon-sighting committee observed the crescent moon on Tuesday, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia declared that the first day of Ramadan will be on Wednesday, February 18. Muslims are estimated to make up about one-fourth of the world’s population, or almost two billion people worldwide. The countries with the largest Muslim populations include Indonesia, with a population of approximately 242 million; Pakistan, with 230 million; India, with 210 million; Bangladesh, with 160 million; and Nigeria, with about 120 million. In major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, or Kolkata, the Islamic councils or moon sighting committees will make official announcements. Weather conditions (like cloud cover) can impact whether the moon is visible on that evening. According to the media reports, Ramadan in 2026 is expected to begin on the evening of Tuesday, February 17, 2026, with the first fast likely on Wednesday, February 18, 2026. This will only happen if the sighting of the crescent moon happens.

