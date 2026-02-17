Home

Ramadan Moon Sighting 2026 LIVE: February 18 or 19, When will Ramadan start in India? Check sehri, iftar timing, Saudi Arabia, UK, US, Australia timetable

Ramadan Moon Sighting 2026 LIVE Updates: When will Ramadan begin in India? Check Ramzan timetable, fasting, moonsighting, significance, and more.

Ramadan Moon Sighting 2026 LIVE Updates: Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar and is considered the holiest month in Islam. During this month, Muslims around the world observe fasting from dawn to sunset as an act of worship, self-discipline, and spiritual growth. Ramadan is considered a blessed month for Muslims.

The month focuses on key factors such as strengthening faith, practicing patience and self-control, and giving charity (Zakat and Sadaqah), as well as helping the poor and needy.

What rituals do Muslims follow during Ramadan?

Every day during Ramadan, people who practice the Islamic religion eat a pre-dawn meal called Suhoor (Sehri). Then they fast from Fajr (dawn prayer) until Maghrib (sunset prayer). The fast is broken at sunset with a meal, which is known as Iftar.

End of Ramadan

Ramadan ends with the celebration of Eid al-Fitr, a joyful festival marked by prayers, family gatherings, and charity.

When will Ramadan start?

Ramadan is also known as Ramzan, Ramzaan, or Ramazan.

The exact start date of Ramadan depends on the moon sighting, as Ramadan begins with the sighting of the crescent moon. According to the media reports, Ramadan in 2026 is expected to begin on the evening of Tuesday, February 17, 2026, with the first fast likely on Wednesday, February 18, 2026. This will only happen if the sighting of the crescent moon happens. Ramadan officially begins after the crescent moon is sighted on the 29th day of Sha’ban.

