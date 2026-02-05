Home

Ramadan 2026 India Moon Sighting: Ramadan to be celebrated on THIS date, Know date and prayer timings for Saudi Arabia, UK and US

Ramadan 2026: As per the official announcement, the people of the Muslim community are encouraged to look for the crescent moon on the evening of the 28th of Sha'ban, corresponding to February 17, 2026.

Ramadan 2026: The Supreme Court of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has issued its annual call for Muslims across the country to observe the crescent moon to determine the official start of the holy month of Ramadan. As per the official announcement, the people of the Muslim community are encouraged to look for the crescent moon on the evening of the 28th of Sha’ban, corresponding to February 17, 2026. The court stated in a press release, “The court requests that anyone who sights the crescent moon with the naked eye or with binoculars register their testimony with the nearest court or contact the center to be directed to the nearest court to register their testimony.” The court added, “We hope that those who are able to sight the crescent moon will join the committees formed for this purpose, seeking reward and recompense for their cooperation in righteousness and piety, which benefits all Muslims.”

