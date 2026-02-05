Ramadan 2026 India Moon Sighting: Ramadan to be celebrated on THIS date, Know date and prayer timings for Saudi Arabia, UK and US

  • Home
Ramadan 2026: As per the official announcement, the people of the Muslim community are encouraged to look for the crescent moon on the evening of the 28th of Sha'ban, corresponding to February 17, 2026.

February 5, 2026
Ramadan 2026: The Supreme Court of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has issued its annual call for Muslims across the country to observe the crescent moon to determine the official start of the holy month of Ramadan. As per the official announcement, the people of the Muslim community are encouraged to look for the crescent moon on the evening of the 28th of Sha’ban, corresponding to February 17, 2026. The court stated in a press release, “The court requests that anyone who sights the crescent moon with the naked eye or with binoculars register their testimony with the nearest court or contact the center to be directed to the nearest court to register their testimony.” The court added, “We hope that those who are able to sight the crescent moon will join the committees formed for this purpose, seeking reward and recompense for their cooperation in righteousness and piety, which benefits all Muslims.”

  • Feb 5, 2026 12:20 PM IST

    n the United States, most communities are also expected to start Ramadan on Thursday, February 19, though some regions may begin a day earlier if the crescent moon is sighted.

  • Feb 5, 2026 11:27 AM IST

    In the United Kingdom, Ramadan 2026 is expected to begin on Thursday, February 19, depending on local crescent moon sightings. Fasting will continue for the full month, likely ending on March 19, with Eid al-Fitr celebrated on March 20.

  • Feb 5, 2026 11:10 AM IST

    In Saudi Arabia, astronomical data predicts that Thursday, February 19, 2026, will mark the first day of Ramadan 1447 AH. Local mosques and the Emirates Astronomical Society will confirm the dates based on crescent visibility, with Eid al-Fitr expected on March 20.

  • Feb 5, 2026 10:56 AM IST

    It is important to note that some communities in South Asia or North Africa may start Ramadan a day earlier based on local moon sightings, weather, and interpretation of crescent visibility.

  • Feb 5, 2026 10:53 AM IST

    February 18, is likely to be the final day of Sha’ban, with Thursday, February 19, observed as the first day of fasting in the UAE and neighbouring countries.

  • Feb 5, 2026 10:51 AM IST

    Astronomical calculations from the International Astronomy Centre (IAC) and the Emirates Astronomy Society indicate that this year’s Ramadan start could spark a debate between Wednesday and Thursday.

  • Feb 5, 2026 10:50 AM IST

    This year’s “Winter Ramadan” is expected to begin on Thursday, February 19, 2026, following the sighting of the crescent moon of Ramadan 1447 AH on the evening of Wednesday, February 18, according to the Emirates Astronomical Society.

  • Feb 5, 2026 10:50 AM IST

    The start of Ramadan depends on the sighting of the new crescent moon, which can vary by region, causing differences not only in the beginning of the month but also in the celebration of Eid ul-Fitr.

  • Feb 5, 2026 10:43 AM IST

