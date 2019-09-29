New Delhi: A video of woman Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district, wherein she is asking a top Hizbul Mujahideen commander to surrender during Batote encounter is doing rounds on social media.

In the video, SSP Anita Sharma, can be seen standing outside the spot where terrorist was hiding. “Osama, we assure nothing will happen to you, nobody will touch you. Come out as the 15 minute time given to you is over”, the woman official said using a microphone. nobody will touch you. Come out

#WATCH Anita Sharma, SSP Ramban, asking terrorists to surrender during the encounter in Batote town of Ramban district of Jammu Zone, earlier today. #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/jcxGm3CkNy — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2019

Osama was allegedly the mastermind behind the killings of several heavyweights and was carrying a reward of several lakhs of rupees. According to reports, apart from many a weapon-snatching incident in Kishtwar, he was wanted in the murder cases of senior BJP leader Anil Parihar and his brother Ajit Parihar (November 1, last year), RSS leader Chanderkant Sharma and his PSO (April 9).

Earlier on Saturday, the security forces had neutralised Osama and two other militants — Zahid and Farooq — in a nine-hour operation in Batote town of Ramban district. They had also taken an elderly man a hostage, who was rescued safely at the end of the operation. One Army jawan was martyred in the encounter, while two security personnel were injured.