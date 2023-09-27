Home

News

2 Cops Killed, 2 Injured As Police Van Plunges Into Gorge In J-K’s Ramban

2 Cops Killed, 2 Injured As Police Van Plunges Into Gorge In J-K’s Ramban

SPO Swami Raj and Constable Parvaiz Ahmad of the Jammu and Kashmir Police were killed in a road accident in Ramban.

Image source: Third party

Jammu: Two policemen were killed while two others, including two cops, sustained injuries when their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

Trending Now

According to officials, the incident took place in Chanderkote area of the hill district located along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway when a police van veered off the road and fell into a gorge near Power House along the Baglihar Dam in the district.

You may like to read

They said that Special Police Officer (SPO) Swami Raj and Senior Grade Constable (SGCT) Parvaiz Ahmad died in the accident while another injured police constable, Sewa Singh, has been hospitalised.

While SPO Swami Raj died on the spot, Constable Parvaiz Ahmad succumbed to injuries on his way to the hospital, police said.

A civilian, identified as Joginder Singh, son of Kabal Singh, a resident of Kumait– was also injured in the accident, police said.

Joginder is a government school teacher by profession while Parvaiz Ahmed and Sewa Singh were both posted as constables in the Jammu and Kashmir Police department.

Terming it as a sad day for the J&K Police, Ramban SSP Mohita Sharma said they received information about at around 2:3o pm on Wednesday afternoon that the official vehicle of Rajgarh Police Station had met with an accident near Chanderkote.

“In that vehicle, our three police officers along with a government school teacher were travelling. After some time we got to know that SPO Swami Raj died on the spot. Others were taken to DH Ramban and referred further but unfortunately, SGCT Pervez Ahmed was also declared dead on the way to the hospital. Constable Sewa Singh and Joginder Singh are undergoing treatment in Command Hospital, Udhampur,” the SSP said.

#WATCH | Ramban, J&K: 'It was a sad day for Ramban Police today. Around 2:30 p.m., we received the information that the official vehicle of Rajgarh Police Station had met with an accident near Chanderkot. In that vehicle, our three police officers along with a government school… pic.twitter.com/1x1nEBNLrV — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2023

An official said they have registered a case in this regard and launched an investigation to probe foul play, if any.

More details are awaited.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES