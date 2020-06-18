New Delhi: Days after a violent face-off between India and China which claimed lived of 20 Indian soldiers, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Thursday urged people to boycott restaurants selling Chinese food. “Restaurants selling Chinese food should be banned. I appeal to people to boycott Chinese food,” Ramdas Athawale said. Also Read - India-China Border Dispute: After 1st Round of 'Inconclusive' Talks, Another Meeting Underway Between Major Generals of Both Countries at Galwan Valley

As many as 20 Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel, were killed in clashes with Chinese troops on Monday night. Also Read - 'India’s Rama Takes on China’s Dragon': This Unique Illustration by Taiwan Media Is Breaking the Internet

The clash in Galwan Valley is the biggest confrontation between the two militaries after their 1967 clashes in Nathu La in 1967 when India lost around 80 soldiers while over 300 Chinese army personnel were killed. Also Read - India-China Border Dispute: 'Exaggerated And Untenable,' New Delhi Hits Out After Beijing Claims Sovereignty Over Galwan Valley

The India-China border dispute covers the 3,488-km-long LAC. China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of southern Tibet, while India contests it.Prior to the clashes, both sides have been asserting that pending the final resolution of the boundary issue, it is necessary to maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas.

Meanwhile, protests were held on Wednesday in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur-Basti zone against the killing of 20 Indian soldiers in Ladakh. Agitators called for a boycott of Chinese products and burnt effigies of President Xi Jinping at several places.

In Gorakhpur, district BJP members and workers of the Hindu Yuva Vahini (HYV), a youth group floated by Yogi Adityanath, had burnt an effigy of Chinese President Xi Jinping. The National Students’ Union of India and Youth Congress activists also set fire to the Chinese flag and Xi’s effigy at DDU Gorakhpur University gate.