Rishikesh: Yoga guru Ramdev’s close aide Acharya Bal Krishna was admitted to AIIMS in Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh on Friday. Acharya Bal Krishna was first taken to a hospital in Haridwar after he complained of giddiness and chest pain, sources at the Patanjali Yogpeeth said.

However, the doctors there referred him to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rishikesh. An AIIMS official said Acharya Bal Krishna was being examined by doctors in the Emergency ward.

Acharya Bal Krishna is of Nepalese origin and is the chairman of Patanjali Ayurved. As per Forbes, his net worth is of US$6.1 billion as of March 2018.

In 1995, he, along with Ramdev, founded Divya Yoga Pharmacy in Haridwar. In 2006, they founded Patanjali Ayurved. Reports say that Ramdev followers Sunita and Sarwan Poddar helped them set up their business with a loan. Bal Krishna himself has confessed somewhere that he took a Rs 50–60 crore loan at a time when he did not even have a bank account in his name.

Ramdev does not hold a stake in Patanjali Ayurved but only endorses the products on TV and in his yoga camps. Balkrishna owns 98.6% of the company and serves as its managing director.