Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ took charge of the HRD Ministry on Friday with the senior ministry officials handing him over the draft of the much-awaited New Education Policy (NEP).

The policy, an ambitious project of the previous Modi government, is expected to be on the agenda of Nishank, who started his career as a teacher in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-affiliated Saraswati Shishu Mandir.

The former Uttarakhand chief minister told reporters that he will be meeting officials of the Ministry of Human Resource Development and will chalk out a plan of action soon.

A committee headed by former ISRO chief K Kasturirangan was formed to draft the new education policy by the HRD Ministry previously headed by Prakash Javadekar, who is now Information and Broadcasting minister.

Nishank, a PhD from Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna University in Garhwal, has authored over 35 books.