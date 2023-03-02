Ramgarh Bypoll Election Result 2023 LIVE: Counting of Votes to Begin Shortly from 8 AM

Home

Ramgarh Result LIVE Updates: India.Com brings to you the latest updates from the Ramgarh seat in Jharkhand where the counting of votes will be held amid tightened security.

Ramgarh by-election was necessitated after the disqualification of Congress legislator Mamta Devi, following her conviction in a criminal case.

Ramgarh Bypoll Election Result 2023 LIVE: Counting of votes for the recently held bypoll in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh will begin amid tight security measures from 8 am on March 2 (Thursday). The bypoll was held on Frbruary 27 (Monday) and a voter turnout of over 67.96 per cent was recorded. Though 18 candidates, including 14 Independents, are in the fray, the contest is mainly between the Congress, an ally of the ruling JMM-led coalition, and the AJSU Party, which has tied up with the BJP for the poll. The by-election was necessitated after the disqualification of Congress legislator Mamta Devi, following her conviction in a criminal case. The Congress has fielded Mamta Devi’s husband, Bajrang Mahto, from the seat while the AJSU Party has nominated its leader Sunita Choudhary.

Follow LIVE Updates on Ramgarh Bypoll Election Result 2023 here:

