Ramgarh Bypoll LIVE Updates: Voting Begins Amid Tight Security; Congress Leader's Murder Adds To Tension

Ramgarh Bypoll LIVE Updates: Voting Begins Amid Tight Security; Congress Leader’s Murder Adds To Tension

Ramgarh Bypoll LIVE Updates: The voting for byelection to Ramgarh assembly constituency, where 18 candidates are in the fray, is taking place today amid tight security.

Ramgarh Bypoll LIVE Updates: The voting for byelection to Ramgarh assembly constituency is taking place today amid tight security. The by-election was necessitated after the disqualification of Congress legislator Mamta Devi, following her conviction in a criminal case. The Congress, an ally of the ruling JMM-led dispensation, has fielded Mamta Devi’s husband, Bajrang Mahto, from the seat. Mahto is set to take on Sunita Choudhary of the AJSU Party, which has tied up with the BJP for the poll. Poll official said 18 candidates, including 14 Independents, are in the fray. Stay tuned to India.com for all updates related to Ramgarh Bypoll 2023.

