Lucknow: The preparations for the Ramlilas have stated across Noida. However, this year, the organizers are strictly following the Covid protocols set by the government such as social distancing and limited numbers of only those who have taken both doses of the vaccine.

According to a Times of India report, a bhoomi puja was performed by Shri Sanatan Dharm Ramlila Committee (SSDRC), the oldest Ramlila in the district, at Ramlila ground Noida Stadium in Sector 21A on Saturday.

The Shri Dharmik Ramlila Committee (SDRC) in Greater Noida also performed the bhoomi puja on Sunday even as Shri Ram Mitra Mandal Noida Ramlila Committee (SRMM) in Sector 62 is still awaiting permission from the administration.

“The SSDRC, which is the oldest Ramlila in the city running for over 22 years, except for the last two years due to Covid pandemic, held a bhoomi puja ceremony on Saturday at Sector 21 Noida Stadium for the Ramlila preparations which will be staged from October 6 to 15 at the venue. MLA Pankaj Singh, Vimla Batham and many other guests were present on the occasion. All Covid protocols will be followed during the staging of the Ramlila,” said Sanjay Bali, general secretary, SSDRC to Times of India.

According to Bhati, while the request for the permission to hold the Ramlila has already been sent to the administration with Covid protocols of 200 guests.