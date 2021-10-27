New Delhi: In a bid to speed up the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country, specifically the second dose among those who are overdue, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will chair a meeting with the state health ministers today to discuss the expedition process. During the meeting, the health minister is expected to review the situation and discuss ramping up the coverage so that all of the adult population can be covered with at least one dose by December.Also Read - Himachal Pradesh Schools To Remain Close Between These Dates. Details Here

As per reports, the Centre has already asked the states and Union Territories to speed up the vaccination drive with a focus on the second dose. The direction came just days after the country achieved the landmark of administering 100 crore vaccine doses on October 21.

According to the latest data provided by the health ministry, over 10 crore people have their second dose overdue despite a huge balance of vaccine stock available with states and UTs. "India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 103 crore landmark milestone (1,03,48,36,594) today. More than 51 lakh (51,56,054) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm on October 26," the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated in its release.

So far, 41,10,37,440 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines and 13,11,13,078 second doses have been administered in the age group of 18-44 years.

Giving an update on COVID-19 vaccine availability in states/UTs, the MoHFW on Tuesday said that over 107.22 crore (1,07,22,96,865) vaccine doses have been provided to states/UTs so far by the Centre (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category.

More than 12.37 crore balance and unutilised doses of Covid vaccines are now available with states and UTs to be administered yet as on Tuesday morning stated the ministry’s. The government is currently planning to vaccinate the entire eligible population by the end of the year.