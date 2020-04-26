New Delhi: After Delhi government had to clarify that there was no ban on azaan in the national capital during the holy month of Ramzan, which commenced on Saturday, there was confusion in Uttar Pradesh as reports emerged from various parts of the state of mosques being directed to stop the azaan, or the call to prayer. Also Read - Ramzan 2020: Is Azaan Banned in Delhi? Here's The Truth

Reports to this effect, notably, came from Kannauj, Ghazipur, Farrukhabad and Etawah. While in some cases officials said that there were no orders prohibiting azaan, in others, it was reported that ‘the order is an oral one from the DM.’

Sharjeel Usmani, student activist and a former student of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), tweeted: “News coming from Kannauj, Farrukhabad, Ghazipur and Etawah district in Uttar Pradesh that police is stopping Azaan from Masjīds.”

“The UP Police must clarify and settle the matter immediately,” he added.

Notably, the azaan indicates it’s time for namaaz, and marks the beginning and end of the fast in the holy month of Ramzan.

Earlier, a video had gone viral on social media of two Delhi Police personnel from Prem Nagar police station asking people not to offer azaan, saying that Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal had banned azaan in the city in view of the lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Post this, both the L-G and Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia clarified that there was, in fact, no ban on azaan but ban on gathering at mosques for namaaz and other religious gatherings, too, will continue.