New Delhi: As the holy month of Ramzan commenced from Friday, a video of two policemen from national capital's Prem Nagar police station saying that Lt. Governor Anil Baijal has 'banned' the 'azaan' went viral on social media. In the video clip, the cops can be seen stopping people from giving 'azaan'.

To clarify the matter, Baijal took to Twitter and rubbished the claims made the policemen in the viral video. Furthermore, he asserted that disciplinary action will be taken against the erring police personnel.

It has come to notice that a video has been circulating in social media regarding instructions being given for not reciting azaan by Police. @DelhiPolice has already communicated that no such instructions have been given and has clarified the same in their advisory. https://t.co/d0NvsK5k5s — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) April 24, 2020

“It has come to notice that a video has been circulating in social media regarding instructions being given for not reciting ‘azaan’ by police. The Delhi Police has already communicated that no such instructions have been given and has clarified the same in their advisory,” the L-G tweeted

Sharing the advisory from Delhi Police, he added,”I Appeal to all to observe the holy month of Ramzan as per the advisory and follow lockdown in your and public interest. Stay home, stay safe.”

The police said the month of Ramazan starts from April 25 and urged people to follow the lockdown as per the guidelines while observing the ‘roza’ and prayers.

“Azaan may be carried out in accordance with the NGT guidelines. It is requested that Namaz may be performed while staying indoor and having ‘Sehri’ at home,” the police said.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had made similar clarification. “There is no restriction on Azaan. In lockdown, there is a complete ban on gathering of people for prayers in mosques or at any other religious place,” Sisodia said in a tweet.

अजान के लिए कोई पाबंदी नहीं है. लॉकडाउन में मस्जिदों में नमाज़ के लिए इकट्ठा होने या किसी अन्य धार्मिक स्थल पर पूजा आदि के लिए लोगों के इकट्ठा होने पर पूरी तरह पाबंदी है. https://t.co/OxYGiqaIrR — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) April 24, 2020

As the crescent moon sighted in the evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the citizens on the occasion of Ramzan and prayed for everyone’s safety.

“Ramzan Mubarak! I pray for everyone’s safety, well-being and prosperity. May this Holy Month bring with it abundance of kindness, harmony and compassion. May we achieve a decisive victory in the ongoing battle against COVID-19 and create a healthier planet,” Modi said in a tweet.

This is for the first time that Ramadan is beginning all around the world amidst lockdowns and bans on mass gatherings, prayers and community ‘Iftars’ on account of the COVID-19 crisis.