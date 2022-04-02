New Delhi: The holy month is here! The Ramzan moon was sighted on Saturday evening and Muslims in India will begin fasting from Sunday. Every year, the sighting of the Ramzan moon brings great joy for Muslim community as they scamper to make preparations for fasting and head to mosques to begin special ‘Taraweeh’ prayers.Also Read - Happy Ramadan Mubarak 2022 Wishes, Greetings, Whatsapp Quotes, Images, Facebook Status to Share

Fatehpuri Masjid Imam Mufti Mukarram Ahmad said the moon was sighted in various parts of the country and Muslims would begin fasting from Sunday. "As the holy month begins, we pray for the welfare of all the people in the country. We pray for peace and development in the country," he told PTI.

In a statement, Muslim body Imarat-e-shariyah-Hind said a meeting of Ruyat-e-Hilal Committee was held today at 1, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and it was verified that moon was been sighted in several parts of the country. Maulana Asaduddin Qasmi Convenor of Ruyat-e-Hilal Committee, Imarat-e-Sharaiyah-Hind, has therefore, declared that 1st Ramzan falls on Sunday, it said.

No pandemic after 2 years

Various Muslim bodies in states such as Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal also declared that the fasting month would begin on Sunday. Muslims have been observing the fasting month in the past two years in the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, many of the COVID curbs have been lifted following dip in cases and vaccination of people, thus bringing more cheer.

