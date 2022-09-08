Dumka: Basant Soren, the brother of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has given an awkward statement over his absence from the state during the recent political crisis. The statement by the chief minister’s brother came after he was asked about his absence from Dumka, where two minor girls were recently murdered. When about his visit to Delhi at a time of political crisis in Jharkhand, the JMM MLA said, “I had run out of undergarments, so I went to Delhi to purchase them. I get them from there. The political crisis is a normal thing and it keeps happening.”

#WATCH | Dumka: “I had run out of undergarments, so I went to Delhi to purchase them. I get them from there,” says JMM MLA and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren’s brother, Basant Soren when asked about his visit to Delhi amid recent political unrest in the state. (07.09.2022) pic.twitter.com/GBiNWZaLzr — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2022

Meanwhile, Godda BJP MP Nishikant Dubey reacted to Basant Soren’s ‘undergarment’ remark saying it was ‘insensitive’ to the families of the victims. “Shibu Soren, the leader of the poor and tribals, i.e. Guru ji’s son, now comes to Delhi from Dumka to buy undergarments? For the bhajan troupe, burns, burns, twitches, twinkles, frightened journalists because for this reason even after the murder of Dumka’s tribal daughter and Ankita, that family did not have time,” tweeted the BJP leader.

Earlier, Chief Minister Hemant Soren too was criticised for his ‘incidents happen’ remark, over the setting ablaze of a minor girl in the district. “Incidents happen. Where do they not occur?” Hemant Soren had said.

WHAT HAPPENED IN DUMKA?

A 19-year-old girl was allegedly set on fire by a person after she apparently did not reciprocate his overtures in Jharkhand’s Dumka district. She later succumbed to her burn injuries. The Class 12 student, had been first admitted to Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital in Dumka in critical condition with 90 per cent burns. Later, she was referred to Ranchi’s Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) for better treatment. The main accused, identified as Shahrukh, was arrested in the case.

In another incident, a 14-year-old tribal girl, allegedly sexually exploited by a man on the pretext of marriage, was found hanging from a tree in Dumka on September 2, with her mother claiming that she was raped and killed. The accused has been nabbed.

TRIBAL BOY’s BODY FOUND HANGING FROM TREE IN DUMKA

On Wednesday, the body of a 17-year-old tribal boy was found hanging from a tree in Jharkhand’s Dumka district. The incident happened at a village in the Dumka town police station area.

The boy, a class 10 student, lived in a rented house in the village with his grandmother and siblings, Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Noor Mustafa Ansari said.

It is being investigated whether he died by suicide or he was killed, she said.

