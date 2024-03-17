Vande Bharat Express: Timings of 10 South Eastern Railway Trains Changed; Check Trains, Arrival Times Here

Ranchi-Howrah Vande Bharat Express: The South Eastern Railway has changed timings of 10 trains including the Vande Bharat Express. Check New Timings 20898 Vande Bharat Express, 08152 Barkakana-Tata Passenger, 18102 Jammu Tawi-Tata Express, 12833 Ahmedabad-Howrah Superfast Express, 18602 Hatia-Tata Express 18112 Yeshvantpur-Tata Express Here.

Vande Bharat Express: Timings of 10 South Eastern Railway Trains Changed; Check Trains, Arrival Times Here

Ranchi-Howrah Vande Bharat Express: The Indian Railways is one of the largest rail networks in the world. It is also the cheapest and most trusted mode of travel in India. Crores of people travel by train across the country. The Indian Railways also update and upgrade its trains and routes to give its passengers the best travel experience, and Vande Bharat Trains are the best example of it. Vande Bharat Express trains are one of the fastest and most comfortable trains in the country. The railway keeps changing the schedule for the convenience of passengers. Similarly, the South Eastern Railway has changed the timetable of 10 trains, including the Ranchi-Howrah Vande Bharat Express. After the changes in the timetable, the Vande Bharat Express will now reach Tata Nagar Junction at a new time.

Ranchi-Howrah Vande Bharat Express: Timings Changed

The South Eastern Railway has made changes to the timings of 10 trains operating in its operational area. This includes the 20898 Vande Bharat Express, that travels from Ranchi to Howrah via Tata Nagar.

Ranchi-Howrah Vande Bharat Express: New Timings

Now, the 20898 Vande Bharat Express will arrive at Tata Nagar Station at 9:23 AM instead of its previous timing 8:40 AM.

Ranchi-Howrah Vande Bharat Express: Halt Timings

The 20898 Vande Bharat Express will halt at the Tata Nagar Station for five minutes, then it will depart.

Ranchi-Howrah Vande Bharat Express: When The New Arrangements Come Into Force

The new arrangement will be effective from March 18. This means the 20898 Vande Bharat Express will run as per its new timing from tomorrow.

Ranchi-Howrah Vande Bharat Express: Changes In The Timings Of Other Trains

The 08152 Barkakana-Tata Passenger will now arrive at 10:35 AM instead of 10:20 AM.

The 18102 Jammu Tawi-Tata Express will now arrive at 10:20 AM instead of 9:50 AM.

The 12833 Ahmedabad-Howrah Superfast Express will now arrive at 9:28 AM instead of 9:23 AM.

The 18602 Hatia-Tata Express will now arrive at 10:55 AM instead of 10:30 AM.

18112 Yeshvantpur-Tata Express: New Timings

The 18112 Yeshvantpur-Tata Express will now arrive at 11:20 AM instead of its previous time 10:50 AM.

Ranchi-Howrah Vande Bharat Express: Why The Timings Have Changed

The timings have changed, and a new arrangements has been implemented because of the start of new trains and increased traffic on the route. On Saturday, the Chief Passenger Transportation Manager of the zone, Kaushik Mukherjee, issued orders in this regard.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.