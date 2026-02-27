Ranchi Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Check full winners list here

  • Home
Ranchi is one of the nine municipal corporations in Jharkhand. Check the winners list here.

Published date india.com Published: February 27, 2026 5:18 PM IST
email india.com By Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com
Ranchi Municipal Corporation Election Results
Ranchi Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: The counting of votes for the Municipal Corporation Election in Jharkhand is underway amid tight security. The final results are expected to be announced by the Jharkhand State Election Commission (SEC) soon. The state has a total of nine municipal corporations, including Ranchi, where voting was held on Monday.

The Ranchi Municipal Corporation recorded a voter turnout of 43.35 percent. Jharkhand witnessed the overall voter turnout of 62 percent.

Ranchi Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Check The Full List Of Winners Here

Ward Number Name
1 Savita Kachhap
2 Nakul Tirkey
19 Geeta Kumari
25 Sushma Raj
26 Pradeep Kumar
36
37 Parmeshwar Singh
38 Awadhesh Thakur
48 Pradeep Minz
49 Jamila Khatoon
Jharkhand Municipal Elections 2026

Jharkhand Municipal Elections 2026 were conducted by the State Election Commission (SEC) for the posts of mayor and chairperson in 48 ULBs, councillors for 1,042 wards, 20 nagar parishads and 19 nagar panchayats across nine municipal corporations.
The state recorded a voter turnout of 62 percent.

“Civic poll is part of our democratic system where we elect our local representative. We have exercised our franchise here,” Chief Minister Hemant Sore after casting his vote.

There are a total of 1,087 wards in 48 ULBs, but the but the SEC conducted polling in 1,042 wards. The reason was 41 councillors were elected unopposed, while three wards remained vacant due to zero nominations. Voting in one ward of Mango Municipal Corporation was cancelled by the commission due to the demise of a candidate.

