Ranchi student protest: Watch Jharkhand’s ‘Sonam Wangchuk’ Devendra Mahto stopped from attending Tiranga Yatra

Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) leader Devendra Nath Mahto was allegedly stopped by police from participating in a Tiranga Yatra at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium.

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Ranchi student protest: Watch Jharkhand’s ‘Sonam Wangchuk’ Devendra Mahto stopped from attending Tiranga Yatra | Image: ANI

Ranchi: Ranchi: India is celebrating its 80th Independence Day with pomp and patriotic fervour. JLKM leader Devendra Nath Mahto, also known as “Jharkhand’s Sonam Wangchuk,” was allegedly prevented by police from participating in a Tiranga Yatra organised at the protest site at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium. The stadium has become a focal point for hundreds of students who are protesting against the alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

Devendra Mahto’s Hunger Strike

Gherao March turned chaotic after police resorted to lathicharges and used tear gas along with water cannons on protesting students to prevent them from reaching the state’s Vidhan Sabha.

Earlier in the day, Mahto said police deployed extra force outside his hospital room after he told them that he want to participate in the flag hoisting march at the protesting site.

Watch The Video Here

#WATCH | Jharkhand | The police prevent student leader Devendra Nath Mahato from participating in the Tiranga Yatra. He has been admitted to Sadar Hospital in Ranchi (Source: Mahato Media Group) pic.twitter.com/RWiCt7zXNy — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2026

What Did Devendra Mahato Say?

“After expressing my desire to participate in the flag hoisting and Tricolour March organised at the protest site, Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, a heavy police force has been deployed outside my room in the Sadar Hospital. What kind of freedom is this, after all? Are we not even free to hoist the Tricolour and participate in the Tricolour March in our own country? Despite the difficult circumstances, I want to join this program in a peaceful manner,” Mahto posted on X.

Jharkhand CM Ensured Transparency In Examinations

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren assured protesting students that the state government is working towards ensuring transparency in examinations, especially JPSC and JSSC conducted exams.

“For me, the youth of the state are very important to me and their faith in us. We have decided to bring changes to the system. Transparent examination will be ensured,” Soren said while addressing the gathering at an Independence Day celebration.

He said that the state government has initiated ‘Chhatron Ki Baat – Chhatron Ke Sath’ and sought their suggestions to improve the education system. He said that the contribution of students remains crucial to establishing a “good education system”.

However, Mahto cautioned students against attempts to fracture the student movement in Jharkhand.

He said that external forces are trying to divert the direction of the protest, requesting students not to let it break or scatter.

Earlier in the day, Student leader Ravinder Paswan stated that on 80th Independence Day, the protesters will only talk about freedom rather than putting forth their demands before the state government.

(with ANI inputs)