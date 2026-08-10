Ranchi turns into Jantar Mantar as lathi charge, water cannons, tear gas deployed against protesting students

Jharkhand Student Protest: The police resorted to lathi charges, used water cannons and tear gas to disperse students who were marching towards Vidhan Sabha. Students are protesting against alleged irregularities in Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) examinations.

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Ranchi turns into Jantar Mantar as lathi charge, water cannons, tear gas deployed against protesting students | Image: ANI

Jharkhand Student Protest: Students on Monday staged a march towards the Vidhan Sabha in Ranchi but they faced a lathi charge, water cannons and tear gas as they reached near the state assembly. Several students sustained injuries during the police action to disperse them. Police installed razor barricades near the Vidhan Sabha and imposed Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to stop the protesting students. Section 163 has been imposed within a 750-metre radius of the Assembly.

#WATCH | JPSC-JSSC aspirants’ protest in Ranchi (Jharkhand) | IMPROVED QUALITY | Earlier visuals from ‘Vidhan Sabha gherao’ march of protesting students, as security personnel launched a lathi charge to control crowd. Students protesters hurled slippers and empty bottles of water… pic.twitter.com/o1YEG1BTQL — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2026

Students are protesting alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) examinations. Security across Ranchi was beefed up ahead of the march.

#WATCH | JPSC-JSSC aspirants’ protest in Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Even as Police use water cannon to disperse student protesters, they dance and continue their ‘Vidhan Sabha Gherao’ march. pic.twitter.com/MlqXDoX3Ta

— ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2026

Jharkhand Student Protest

Students staged a peaceful march towards Vidhan Sabha on Monday after the sixth round of talks, which was held on Sunday, with Jharkhand government failing to reach a breakthrough. Protesters held a peaceful march against the alleged irregularities in JPSC and JSSC) examinations. Security across Ranchi was beefed up ahead of the march. But as soon as they reached near the Assembly, police stopped them by installing razor barricades. When students tried to cross the barricades, cops resorted to lathi charge to disperse them. Tear gas and water cannons were also used to disperse the protesting students. Several protesters sustained injuries during the police action.

What Did Devendra Nath Mahato Say?

During ‘Vidhan Sabha gherao’ march, student leader Devendra Nath Mahato reacted to the installation of razor barricades and police’s strict behaviour with protesters. Slamming police and the Jharkhand government Mahato said, “When Govt put up spiked barricading, despite not being well I could not stop myself. Is this the Pakistan-Bangladesh-China border? These are students.”

Sixth Round Of Talks Between Ended Inconclusively

The sixth round of talks between students and the Jharkhand government, which was held in Ranchi, ended inconclusively on Sunday. Students and the government both accused each other of not being serious about the issue. Following the inconclusive talks, students announced that protest will continue.

Delhi’s Sansad Chalo March At Jantar Mantar

Tensions escalated during a ‘Sansad Chalo’ march, which was organised by CJP on July 20, toward Parliament, resulting in clashes with police. Cops used force, water cannons, and tear gas to disperse the protesting students. Several protesters sustained severe injuries as police used pellet guns to control the crowd.

The continuous protests by students, which included hunger strikes, forced the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Following the resignation, CJP ended the protest.

Jharkhand Students Demand?