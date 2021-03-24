New Delhi: Amid rising number of coronavirus cases in the country, the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration in Uttar Pradesh has decided to begin random Covid-19 testing at different points of the Delhi-Noida borders from Thursday, said a report. The announcement was made by district magistrate Suhas LY amid a sudden surge in coronavirus cases ahead of Holi festivities and panchayat elections. Also Read - Negative COVID-19 Test Report Mandatory for Devotees Attending Kumbh Mela: Uttarakhand HC

According to a Hindustan Times report, the district magistrate said that his administration has already formed two teams to conduct random testing for Covid-19 at on Delhi-Noida and also inter-district borders, in the coming one week. Also Read - Year After Lockdown, India Still Recovering From Unemployment Blow

As per the guidelines issued by the Central and state governments, for any public functions, prior permission from the local police is mandatory, said the DM. He added, “The process has been made transparent and hassle-free. Before organising any public gathering, the organisers will have to apply online to obtain permission. If it is be deemed fair by the authorities, permission will be granted instantly. For any private gathering, no permission is required.” Also Read - Delhi To Increase Vigilance In Covid Super Spreader Areas Like Malls And Religious Places Ahead of Holi

DM Suhas LY said that even though no cap has been put on the number of people attending a public gathering, maintaining social distancing and following all Covid-19 standard operating protocols, are mandatory.

Suhas also said that all the industrial, commercial and educational establishments, besides private and government offices, have been directed to establish and activate Covid-19 desks in their premises, to keep a close tab on the workers there. “Noida, being an industrial hub, caters to thousands of migrant workers. With these help desks, we will be able to identify persons with influenza-like illness symptoms,” he said.

Earlier today the Union health ministry said that as many as 47,262 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative caseload in India to 1,17,34,058.