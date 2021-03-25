New Delhi: Amid rise in coronavirus cases in Delhi, the Kejriwal government has initiated random Covid-19 testing across airports, railways and bus stations. The initiative by Kejriwal government comes amid sudden spike in Delhi’s coronavirus caseload. Delhi reported over 1200 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest in over three months, while six people succumbed to the virus, the health department said. Notably, this is the highest number of cases reported since December 18 when 1,418 people tested positive for the virus. Also Read - #CovidIsntOverYet: 300 People Challaned For Not Following Mask Rule, Social Distancing Norms in Delhi

Meanwhile, the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration in Uttar Pradesh is also conducting random Covid-19 testing at different points of the Delhi-Noida borders from today. The announcement, made by district magistrate Suhas LY, came ahead of Holi festivities and UP panchayat election. The administration has already formed two teams that will be deployed to conduct random testing for Covid-19 on Delhi-Noida and also inter-district borders.

Here are a few pictures:

Meanwhile, India today reported 53,476 new infections in the last 24 hours, Health Ministry data showed. This is the highest single-day spike of coronavirus cases in reported in over five months. The new cases take India’s total COVID tally since the pandemic to 1,17,87,534. This is the highest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in India since October 23, 2020. On October 22 last year, India recorded a single-day spike of 54,366 infections