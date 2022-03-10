Ranikhet Election Result LIVE: The counting of votes for the Ranikhet Assembly constituency will begin at 8 AM and a final picture is expected to be clear by noon. This constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022, along with 69 other assembly constituencies during the single-phase voting for the Uttarakhand assembly elections 2022. In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly Elections, Karan Mahara of Congress won the seat by defeating BJP nominee Ajay Bhatt with a margin of 4981 votes. In this Assembly election, the key candidates from this constituency are — Congress’ Karan Mahara, BJP’s Pramod Nainwal, and AAP’s Nandan Singh Bisht.Also Read - Lalkuan Election Result LIVE: Will Former CM Harish Rawat Pass His Litmus Test From This Seat? Counting of Votes Begins at 8 AM

