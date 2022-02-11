Dehradun: Ranikhet assembly constituency is situated in Almora district and is one of the 14 assembly segments of Almora (SC) Parliament Seat. In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly Elections, this constituency was won by the Indian National Congress. Karan Mahara of Congress won the seat by defeating BJP nominee Ajay Bhatt with a margin of 4981 votes. Before 2000, this constituency was part of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. The polling for Uttarakhand Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.Also Read - Door-to-Door Campaign of Congress in Moradabad Looked Like Roadshow, Say Police; Case Registered

Key Candidates of Ranikhet Assembly Constituency:

Congress candidate Karan Mahara

BJP candidate Pramod Nainwal

AAP candidate Nandan Singh Bisht

Brief Analysis About the Ranikhet Assembly Seat

Focusing on the past four assembly elections that have taken place since the formation of Uttarakhand, poll watchers have highlighted the trend that the party that wins Ranikhet (Almora) seats invariably ends up in the opposition. In the previous assembly elections, the Ranikhet assembly seat was always alternatively won by BJP’s Ajay Bhatt and Congress leader Karan Mahara. However, it has been noticed that the party that wins Ranikhet isn’t able to secure a majority in the state assembly. Also Read - Kartarpur Assembly Seat: Congress Faces Tough Challenge From AAP, SAD

In 2002 and 2012, the Ranikhet seat was won by Bhatt and the BJP couldn’t secure a majority. And, in 2007 and 2017, even though Mahara won the constituency, Congress suffered a loss in the elections. In this Assembly Election, BJP has fielded Pramod Nainwal from the seat as Ajay Bhatt became a Member of Parliament after winning the 2019 Lok Sabha election from the Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar constituency. Bhatt is serving as the minister of state for tourism in the Union government. On the other hand, Congress has once again fielded Mahara from the Ranikhet seat. Also Read - Goa Assembly Election 2022: Will BJP's Joshua Peter D’Souza be Able to Retain Mapusa?

About Ranikhet Assembly Constituency

As per the estimates of the 2011 census, out of a total of 96655 population, 80.46% is rural and 19.54% is urban population. The Scheduled castes (SC) and Scheduled tribes (ST) ratio is 21.9 and 0.17, respectively out of total population. As per the voter list of 2019, there are 82801 electorates and 133 polling stations in this constituency. Voter turnout was 45.51% in 2019 Lok Sabha elections whereas it was 51.77% in the 2017 assembly election. The BJP, the BSP, the INC and the SP got 34.27%, 2.85%, 46.42% and -% votes respectively in 2017 while 61.23%, 2.33%, 32.7% and -% in 2019 respectively. Ajay Tamta (BJP) is the present Lok Sabha MP of Almora (SC) and Karan Mahara (INC) is the present MLA of Ranikhet Legislative Assembly.