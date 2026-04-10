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Who is Haryana gangster Rao Inderjit Yadav? Owns music company called Gem Tunes, net worth is...

Who is Haryana gangster Rao Inderjit Yadav? Owns music company called Gem Tunes, net worth is…

Police in Dubai have arrested Rao Inderjit, a notorious gangster from Haryana. Preparations are underway to extradite him to India. Rao Inderjit faces several charges of including murder, extortion, fraud, land grabbing, and illegal recovery.

Who is Haryana gangster Rao Inderjit Yadav? Owns music company called Gem Tunes, net worth is...

Haryana gangster Rao Inderjit Yadav has been arrested by Dubai Police. Following which Haryana STF is preparing to bring him to India. If sources are to be believed, Rao Inderjit Yadav can be brought to India soon. Rao Inderjit Singh is the same gangster whom ASI Sandeep Lathar had mentioned in his video before committing suicide. In the video, Sandeep Lathar had accused IPS Y Puran Kumar of corruption. Lathar had said that Puran Kumar had made a deal of Rs 50 crore to get gangster Rao Inderjit released. He owns music company called Gem Tunes.

Who is gangster Rao Indrajit?

Rao Inderjit Singh, a resident of Kosli, Haryana, ran a music company called James Tune. He had connections with many prominent figures. Photos of him with several prominent figures have surfaced. His name has consistently surfaced amid rising criminal activity in Delhi-NCR. Income Tax Department raids uncovered and confiscated assets worth crores of rupees. Rao Inderjit’s name also surfaced when shots were fired at Elvish Yadav’s home.

Rao Rao Indrajit, associated with Haryana, works for Himanshu Bhau gang.

When a financier was murdered in Rohtak some time ago, Rao Indrajit’s name had come up.

Not only this, Rao Indrajit’s name also came up in the attack on Haryana singer Fazilpuria.

What are the charges?

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Rao Indrajit faces serious charges including murder, extortion, fraud, land grabbing, and illegal recovery. Investigations have revealed that he, through his gang, carried out illegal activities in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. He had been absconding for a long time and a lookout circular was issued against him. Finally, after his location was tracked, Dubai police arrested him. However, Gangster Rao Inderjit Singh has released several videos denying his arrest in Dubai, while his lawyer has also termed Rao Inderjit’s arrest as false.

Initially, Inderjit was known as a successful music producer and businessman, with millions of followers, and his photos with Bollywood celebrities and politicians went viral on social media.

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