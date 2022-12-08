live

Rapar, Vav, Tharad, Dhanera, and Danta (ST) Election Result 2022: Name of Winners Here

Updated: December 8, 2022 4:20 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Surabhi Shaurya

Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE: The counting of votes for 182 Assembly seats in Gujarat including Rapar, Vav, Tharad, Dhanera, and Danta (ST) concluded on December 8, Thursday.  In the past few decades, Gujarat saw a traditional fight between the BJP and Congress, but this time the state witnessed a three-cornered between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), BJP and Congress. 

While the winning or losing trends will start emerging in an hour or so, the final results for Rapar, Vav, Tharad, Dhanera, and Danta (ST) are expected to be out by evening. For the unversed, Gujarat went to polls in two phases. The first phase of the Gujarat Election 2022 polling was held on 1 December and the second phase took place on 5 December. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates on Rapar, Vav, Tharad, Dhanera, and Danta (ST) election result 2022. 

  • 3:51 PM IST

    Updates to this blog have been closed. Thank you for staying with us.

  • 3:50 PM IST
    Rapar: Virendrasinh Bahadursinh Jadeja of BJP wins.
    Vav: Congress’ Thakor Geniben Nagaji wins.
    Tharad: BJP’s Shankarbhai Lagdhirbhai Chaudhary wins.
    Dhanera: Independent candidate Mavjibhai Maganbhai Desai wins.
    Danta (ST): BJP’s Kantibhai Kalabhai Kharadi wins.
  • 2:03 PM IST

    Dhanera Election Result 2022: Independent candidate Mavjibhai Maganbhai Desai wins.

  • 1:05 PM IST
    Rapar: BJP’s Virendrasinh Bahadursinh Jadeja Leads
    Vav: Congress’ Thakor Geniben Nagaji Leads
    Tharad: BJP’s Shankarbhai Lagdhirbhai Chaudhary Leads
    Dhanera: Independent candidate Mavjibhai Maganbhai Desai Leads
    Danta (ST): BJP’s Parghi Latubhai Chandabhai Leads
  • 10:07 AM IST
    Rapar: BJP’s Virendrasinh Bahadur Sinh Jadeja Leads
    Vav: BJP’s Thakor Swarup Ji Sardarji Leads
    Tharad: BJP’s Shankarbhai Lagdhirbhai Chaudhary Leads
    Dhanera: Independent Candidate Mavjibhai Maganbhai Desai Leads
    Danta (ST): BJP’s Parghi Latubhai Chandabhai Leads
  • 9:08 AM IST

  • 9:05 AM IST
    Gujarat Result LIVE: Rivaba Jadeja trails from Jamnagar. Counting underway.
  • 8:51 AM IST
    Gujarat results: BJP’s Alpesh Thakore is trailing
  • 8:50 AM IST

    Gujarat Result LIVE: BJP’s Jignesh Mevani leading in Vadgam.


    • 8:41 AM IST

    Published Date: December 8, 2022 3:51 PM IST

    Updated Date: December 8, 2022 4:20 PM IST