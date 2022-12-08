live

Rapar, Vav, Tharad, Dhanera, and Danta (ST) Election Result 2022: Name of Winners Here

Gujarat Election Result 2022 Winners List For Rapar, Vav, Tharad, Dhanera, Danta (ST).

Rapar, Vav, Tharad, Dhanera, Danta (ST) Gujarat Election Result 2022

Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE: The counting of votes for 182 Assembly seats in Gujarat including Rapar, Vav, Tharad, Dhanera, and Danta (ST) concluded on December 8, Thursday. In the past few decades, Gujarat saw a traditional fight between the BJP and Congress, but this time the state witnessed a three-cornered between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), BJP and Congress.

While the winning or losing trends will start emerging in an hour or so, the final results for Rapar, Vav, Tharad, Dhanera, and Danta (ST) are expected to be out by evening. For the unversed, Gujarat went to polls in two phases. The first phase of the Gujarat Election 2022 polling was held on 1 December and the second phase took place on 5 December. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates on Rapar, Vav, Tharad, Dhanera, and Danta (ST) election result 2022.

Load More