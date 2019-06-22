Varanasi: Rape accused Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Atul Rai was sent to a jail on 14 days judicial remand after he surrendered in a Varanasi court on Saturday.

Rai, the BSP candidate from the Ghosi seat in Mau district had gone missing ever since an FIR was registered against him.

On May 1, a complaint was registered against him on a complaint by a college student. She had alleged that he took her to his home on the pretext of introducing her to his wife but sexually assaulted her.

“We are campaigning for him and the people of Ghosi know that he is being framed. We apprehend that he may be arrested if he comes here for campaigning,” a Rai supporter had said.

Besides, BSP supremo Mayawati had also asked her cadres to continue campaigning for Rai, whom she believed, had been framed by his political rivals. Mayawati had also addressed a meeting in support of Rai in Ghosi.

After he was declared elected, Rai did not turn up in Parliament to take oath of office and the police, earlier this week, obtained permission from the court to attach his property.