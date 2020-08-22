New Delhi: No one knows where Nithyananda, the self-styled godman, accused in a rape case, is but that doesn’t deter him to expand his country Kailasha, which on Saturday got a reserve bank of its own. Also Read - Officials Probing Nithyananda Case Booked For Showing Porn To Children

"On the auspicious occasion of Ganesha Chaturti in KAILASA, the Reserve Bank of KAILASA offers at the feet of Ganapati, Paramashiva and Guru; the Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism, Jagatguru Mahasannidhanam, His Divine Holiness Bhagavan Nithyananda Paramashivam! KAILASA and its team of monastic members did extensive research and study of the Hindu Economic Policies covering over 100 books, 360 articles and research papers. His Divine Holiness, in the live address, ritualistically released the currencies of KAILASA," the Facebook post said.

Kailasa is thought to be a small island that Nithyananda purchased off the coast of Ecuador. But Ecuador had rejected the claims.

Nithyananda is accused of several rapes. He fled India in November 2019. The rape case is pending before the Third Additional District and Session Court in Ramanagara, Karnataka.