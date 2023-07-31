Home

Rape-Accused Lynched By Victim’s Kin In Odisha’s Kandhamal

Following the alleged rape, the incensed family members of the victim, including her father and uncle, beat the accused to death with wooden sticks.

Representational Image (Pixabay)

Phulbani (Odisha): A Chhattisgarh man accused of raping a minor girl was allegedly lynched to death by the victim’s family on Sunday in Odisha’s Kandhamal district. The rape victim’s father and uncle who allegedly beat the accused to death later surrendered before the police.

According to the police, the incident took place near in a village under Raikia police station, about 75 kilometres from Phulbani, the headquarters of Kandhamal district.

A resident of Chhattisgarh, the 35-year-old deceased, who worked as a concrete mixture machine operator, had been recently hired by a local contractor for construction-related work. According to girl’s family, the accused allegedly raped the girl on Saturday afternoon when she was playing outside her home.

Following the alleged rape, the incensed family members of the victim, including her father and uncle, beat the accused to death with wooden sticks, inspector in charge of Raikia police station Rama Kanta Patra told news agency PTI.

He said the duo later surrendered at the police station and confessed to the crime, adding that the girl was hospitalised while the body of the deceased was sent for post-mortem examination.

Further investigation is underway, he said.

(With PTI inputs)

